The Late 5: Nnamdi Kanu not going on exile, Wizkid cancels tour, and other stories

Good evening.

These are the top 5 stories that drove conversation today:

Boko Haram terrorist Shuaibu Moni – who was swapped for some Chibok girls – has said in a newly released video that “with or without Shekau Boko Haram will remain,” in response to the 40-day ultimatum earlier issued by Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, ordering troops to capture Shekau dead or alive.

“We have observed the Eid-el-Kabir prayers peacefully with our brothers, wives and children in Sambisa Forest under the leadership of Abu-Muhammad -Ibn-Muhammad Abubakar Shekau,” a transcript of the video quoted Moni saying.

“They should know that just as they are giving orders to their military to invade our camps; we are also waiting for Shekau’s orders to invade their barracks, towns, and cities at any giving time.”

Read the full transcript of the video here.

_____

Another statement by the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has denied reports that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has gone on “exile” to prevent being re-arrested, calling the reports “lies” fabricated by the “enemies.”

The government had earlier called for a court to revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, accusing him of flouting several of the bail conditions granted him by the court.

The statement reads in part, “This wicked lie and malicious fabrication is the work of the enemies of Biafra, who enjoy their perfect slave status and will remain servants to Arewa North all their lives.”

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it abundantly clear to all and sundry that he is NOT going on exile as a result of these childish threats. IPOB is till date the most vibrant, indomitable and intelligent mass movement in the world over.”

_____

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it still has not gotten any invitation from the Federal Government for talks over the ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said on Sunday, “We have not received any invitation from the government, but we are ready for talks anytime they call us for negotiations.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said that negotiations between the Federal Government and ASUU would resume after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday, according to reports.

_____

In Kenya, the election commission has announced that a fresh Presidential election will be held on October 17, following a historic move by the Supreme court to annul the first election due to “irregularities and illegalities.”

Wafula Chebukati, the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said on Monday that “only Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who brought the court challenge, would be on the ballot paper, along with their running mates.”

_____

On the international front, the United Nations has begun an emergency meeting to determine sanctions for North Korea over its latest nuclear test.

NK launched its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, leading to calls for new sanctions against Pyongyang.

Countries that called for the meeting include the United States, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said “talking is not the answer” to the North Korea issue, and has threatened to cut off trade with countries that deal with North Korea — a move which the Chinese government has described as “neither objective nor fair.”

_____

Extra: It’s been a rough start of the week in the showbiz world as rapper Lil Wayne was hospitalised after suffering multiple seizures in a Chicago hotel room, causing him to cancel his show in Las Vegas. Wizkid also suspended his tour to recover from health issues for the second time in two years. “ I appeal to my real fans to understand [and] pray with me,” he wrote on Twitter.