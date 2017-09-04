Lil Wayne hospitalised after suffering multiple seizures

Rapper Lil Wayne has been hospitalised, after suffering multiple seizures in a Chicago hotel room, TMZ reports.

After enduring a number of fits, the 34-year-old who is suffering from epilepsy missed a performance in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Reports say that his show at Drais Beachclub in Las Vegas was canceled as doctors advised against immediately releasing him.

“Lil Wayne and the entire Young Money / Maverick team are valued partners and members of the Drai’s LIVE family,” the show’s promoters said.

“Our priority is the health and well-being of our artists. Everyone at Drai’s wishes Lil Wayne a speedy recovery during this time.”

He was hospitalized in June 2016 after suffering what was described at the time as two minor seizures just days prior to his planned appearance at the E3 Expo in Los Angeles.