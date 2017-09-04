Obama to speak out against Trump’s DACA plan

Former President Obama is expected to share his variance to President Trump’s possible decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Politico reports.

A source close to the erstwhile President disclosed Obama’s plans to post a statement on Facebook and link to it on Twitter.

One of the citable notes from Obama’s last news conference as President emphasized the DACA program. The former President during the conference said an attack on the “Dreamers” program would cause him to speak out publicly.

Obama added, “The notion that we would just arbitrarily or because of politics punish those kids, when they didn’t do something themselves … would merit my speaking out”.

The media brought it to common knowledge on Sunday through a statement by Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary that, Trump has made the decision to end DACA, which temporarily blocked the deportation of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as minors and sought work permits.

A whooping 800,000 people brought to the country illegally as children have been recorded as beneficiaries of the program.

According to white House officials, the reportedly proposed ending of the program will include a six-month delay which would give Congress ample time to step in before the protections expire. However, Lawmakers across borders have called on the president not to end the program, with House Speaker (R-Wis.) saying he believes it’s something “Congress has to fix”.