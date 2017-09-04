We have not received any invitation from FG – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it has not gotten any invitation from the Federal Government for talks over the ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi on Sunday said the union was ready for negotiations but yet to get any response from the government.

“We have not received any invitation from the government, but we are ready for talks anytime they call us for negotiations,” he said.

He added that the government’s lack of communication may be as a result of the sallah holidays.

The News Agency of Nigeria had reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had said that negotiations between the FG would resume after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.