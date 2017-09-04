Lassa fever patient dies in Kogi

A Lassa fever patient in Kogi, Aisha Jimoh has been confirmed dead.

Asipita Jimoh, brother to the deceased told NAN that she passed away at the Irua General Hospital in Edo on Monday.

He said the deceased sickness started five days ago.

He said that the lady was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja from where she was transferred to the General Hospital in Edo.

“We lost our parents about two years ago and we have lost our sister again,” Asipita said.

Aisha was on September 3 was referred to the General Hospital, Irua for confirmatory test and treatment, after doctors suspected that she might have been suffering from Lassa fever.