Nnamdi Kanu not going on exile over rearrest threats – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied reports that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was hiding to prevent being re-arrested.

There had been calls for the Federal Government to re-arrest Kanu for flouting his bail conditions.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB described the report as “lies” fabricated by the “enemies”.

“This wicked lie and malicious fabrication is the work of the enemies of Biafra, who enjoy their perfect slave status and will remain servants to Arewa North all their lives.

“Their cowardice is such that even when their mothers are literally being raped by Fulani herdsmen on a daily basis before their eyes, rather than fight off the attackers, they help the Fulani rapists in pinning their own mother to the ground while she is brutally assaulted.

“These shameless individuals have allowed themselves to be used to advance the mission of the Caliphate in Biafraland which is total submission to Hausa Fulani Islamic hegemonic domination,” the statement read.

The group added that Kanu was not going on exile, no matter the pressure mounted on him.

IPOB said, “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it abundantly clear to all and sundry that he is NOT going on exile as a result of these childish threats.

“IPOB is till date the most vibrant, indomitable and intelligent mass movement in the world over.

“IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu cannot be intimidated by anybody or group no matter how highly placed they think of themselves. Our mission is to restore Biafra and nothing under the sun can stop us.”