Wizkid suspends tour over health issues

Wizkid has suspended his tour to recover from health issues for the second time in two years.

The singer on Monday on witter said he need to “get his health up”, while apologising to his fans.

He stated that he would be spending time with his family and sons while recovering.

“Sad I’m typing this but I’ll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand nd pray with me,” he wrote.

“I’ll be spending time with my son’s nd family while I recover.”

The ‘Daddy Yo’ singer added that his next performance will be in London on September 29.

“My next appearance will be in London 29th sept. Apologies to everyone affected by this. New dates for cancelled shows soon,” he said.

He also apologised to fans for his absence at the Made in America Festival on Sunday.

“Apologies to my fans in philly! Missed made in america yesterday but will make it up in a major way.”

Wizkid had in December 2016 cancelled his shows for about a month over health issues.