Chinese Government berates Trump’s threat on trade over North Korea defiance

The Chinese government has berated President Donald Trump’s threat to cut off trade with countries that deal with North Korea as unacceptable and unfair.

Trump had said via Twitter on Sunday that, “The United States is considering halting trade with any country doing business with North Korea”, following the latest, sixth and more advanced missile strike yesterday – believed to be an hydrogen bomb.

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang told reporters at a briefing in Beijing this morning that China regarded as “unacceptable a situation in which on the one hand we work to resolve this issue peacefully but on the other hand our own interests are subject to sanctions and jeopardised.”

Geng added, “This is neither objective nor fair. China is the North’s closest ally and commercial partner”.