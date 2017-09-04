The Thread: To-do list for the FG’s Mambilla hydro-power project

45 years ago, Nigeria began talking about the Mambilla hydro-power plant. Few days ago, “the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved $5.792 billion (about N1.140 trillion) for the construction of the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydro-Power project at Gembu in Taraba.”

In order to ensure the FG covers its bases, @beegeaglesblog lists a couple of things it should consider.

See below:

Alright, guys. Get to work.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Have some skoinskoin” | The 101 of Lagos living for the JJC

Fisayo Soyombo: The Diezanis and Dasukis within Buhari’s government

Albert Akanbi: Time for Nigeria to end sponsorship of pilgrimages