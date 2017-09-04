The Thread: To-do list for the FG’s Mambilla hydro-power project

45 years ago, Nigeria began talking about the Mambilla hydro-power plant. Few days ago, “the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved $5.792 billion (about N1.140 trillion) for the construction of the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydro-Power project at Gembu in Taraba.”

Nigeria Must Not Fritter Away The Military Opportunity Presented By The Multi-Billion Hydro-Electric Electric Power Project On The Mambilla — BEEGEAGLES BLOG (@beegeaglesblog) September 4, 2017

<Project Implementation Team have a $40m reserve with which to undertake further community interventions all through the construction period — BEEGEAGLES BLOG (@beegeaglesblog) September 4, 2017

Most times these crucial interventions do cost so little but yield so much.Our propensity to loot both capital & profit just wont let us see — BEEGEAGLES BLOG (@beegeaglesblog) September 4, 2017

