He is being used | Uwazurike cries foul of the activities of Nnamdi Kanu

The founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike has claimed that the federal government is using Nnamdi Kanu to destroy the struggle for Biafra.

Speaking in the current edition of The Interview, Mr Uwazuruike accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader of waging war against Biafra.

Key excerpts:

  • It is regrettable that efforts to achieve a sovereign state of Biafra “through peaceful means” is being ruined by Mr Kanu who has been “sabotaged by security services to destabilise the struggle for Biafra”.
  • Mr Kanu would begin the destruction with the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state which the IPOB leader has advised his followers to boycott.
  • “Nnamdi is fighting against Biafra. The security agencies have seen Nnamdi as somebody with a high value that they can use.”
  • “No election in Anambra State is aimed at favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) to edge out Governor Obiano through destabilisation.”
  • “I know the mansions that Nnamdi Kanu and people like him have abroad…let Kanu keep disgracing himself like he’s doing now, because I know he’s being funded and I know those funding him.”
  • Kanu’s arrest and bail conditions is “a set up,” and why director of Radio Biafra who was bailed on health grounds “has not visited any hospital since his release from detention”.
  • The All Progressives Congress (APC) won an election “but didn’t plan” for governance.
  • Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), helped in “rigging former President Goodluck Jonathan out of office”.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Why my committee did not investigate Diezani – Makarfi

“I will sacrifice anything including my family to ensure Biafra is restored” – Nnamdi Kanu

Biafra secret service was established to tackle herdsmen – IPOB