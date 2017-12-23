I am on my own…there’s nothing between me and Wizkid – Davido

Singer Davido has said despite numerous challenges he faced this year, he was able to prevail.

In an interview with Punch, the superstar said his concert rounding off in Lagos will be massive.

“Everybody knows what had happened to me this year, especially with the death of my friends. But I just had to overcome it and prevail. It is an amazing feeling when you are able to prevail.

“I am happy and I thank God for the great things He has done for me this year. I thank everybody that has been supporting me. My tour was great, we went to 60 cities around the world and I am going to round it off in Lagos. It would be an amazing show and people should expect madness. It is God I guess,” he said.

He also reiterated that he has no beef with Wizkid or anybody in the music industry.

Davido said, “There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. There is nothing.”