I want to become president and change Nigeria – Donald Duke

A former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, said on Tuesday that he has interest in becoming Nigeria’s president if the opportunity comes. 

Duke said this at a programme in Lagos, “The Nigerian Symposium for Emerging Leaders.”

He added that it was because of his interest in the presidency that he decided not to contest for a legislative position.

“I do not have the flair for the legislature; standing up and sitting down at the chambers to raise a point. That was why I did not contest for the Senate but the presidency, after serving out my term as governor.

“I have contested the presidency before; I will still give it a shot when the opportunity presents itself. I believe I still have the energy in me,” he said as published by Punch

He also urged young people to be more proactive in politics. 

