DSS hands over 106 Chibok girls to Women Ministry (PHOTOS)

The freed Chibok school girls have been handed to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Al-Hassan, by the DSS, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“They are staying here willingly and if anyone of them wants to go home today, all we need to do is to notify the parent,” Al-Hassan said, according to Premium Times.

“We have also engaged the service of two doctors and in house nurses who will handle any complaint of the girls and in case of any serious situation,” she added.

[Read Also:] ‘DSS to hand over 82 freed Chibok girls to Women ministry’

The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation.

Representatives of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) were present at the event.

A cross-section of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists who were handed to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls rehabilitation. 02910/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

Pic.3. Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan (2nd, L); Director of Medical Services, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Dr Ann Okoroafor (R) and two of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists during the symbolic hand-over of the girls from DSS to the Ministry, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls rehabilitation. 02911/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

