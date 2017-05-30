DSS hands over 106 Chibok girls to Women Ministry (PHOTOS)

The freed Chibok school girls have been handed to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Al-Hassan, by the DSS, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“They are staying here willingly and if anyone of them wants to go home today, all we need to do is to notify the parent,” Al-Hassan said, according to Premium Times.

“We have also engaged the service of two doctors and in house nurses who will handle any complaint of the girls and in case of any serious situation,” she added.

The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation.

Representatives of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) were present at the event.