Learn to take responsibility – El-Rufai replies Jonathan

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasiru El-Rufa’i, on Tuesday replied former President Goodluck Jonathan on his recent comment on the N2 billion Ecological Fund granted PDP states during his tenure.

El-Rufaí through his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, said that Jonathan had failed to address the moral issues raised in the interim report of the investigation instituted by the National Economic Council and instead chose to attack him.

“He is not a man that can take responsibility for anything. Vanguard reports.

“In March 2015, not long after making concession call to President Buhari, he summoned his pecks and ask them to reject the result of an election whose winner he had congratulated in private.

“That effort and publicity failed spectacularly and the will of people prevailed.

“So no one should be surprised that he is denying presiding over the discrete distribution of the ecological funds.

“His denial begs the question, what special circumstance ensured that only states that were controlled by the PDP and its allied parties qualified for the N2 billion each.”

“Jonathan cannot argue with fact that the payment are in the record of ecological fund.

“He knowingly engaged in discriminatory disbursement of federal fund; the legality of that is open to question.”