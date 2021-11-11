“I was thrown out by my dad five months after giving birth”- Ada Umeh discusses early motherhood, career and the grief of losing her daughter #WithChude

If there’s is one episode of #WithChude you should not miss, it is this. On this episode, award-winning actress and entertainer Ada Umeh and host Chude Jideonwo share tissues discussing her life trials, early motherhood, and loss of her daughter.

The actor, who had gotten pregnant at the early age of 13, discussed her early journey into motherhood and how it propelled her into the world of acting. In her words: “My beautiful friends introduced me to early sex and I got pregnant at 13. It wasn’t funny. It’s something today that we can just sit and talk about to encourage people to learn from somebody else’s mistake. But it wasn’t easy. On my 15th birthday, five months after I had my daughter, my dad threw me out. I was lost. I started drinking, smoking, crying, till years later when the Domitilla script was handed to me.”

At age 47, the actor confessed that nothing, no grief, life trial or loss, has ever broken her like losing her daughter on the 20th of October, 2020 did.

“Sometimes I sit in the bathroom and I don’t need to cry. The tears just keep rolling down because

what am I doing? What next? What am I going to do? That was my number one praise singer, that

was my number one cheerleader, that was my prayer partner.”

Letting the host Chude, into the circumstance of her daughter’s death and her unpreparedness, she

said: she had just had a successful surgery. I spoke to her on Monday, and in the early hours of

Tuesday morning, I am being told she’s dead. I just felt maybe God showed her what heaven

looked like, and she decided to go”.

