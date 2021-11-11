“In Nigeria, it is as if we repress ourselves from a lot of opportunities”- Pexxie, Ebuka, others, discuss struggles, support and decision to study law

On this episode of the hustle #WithChude, Host-  Chude Jideonwo sits with six popular Nigerian lawyers- lawyer and media personality Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, TV presenter Olive Emodi, lawyer and influencer: Bamidele Olamilekan (Pexxie), actress and radio presenter Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo), and Entrepreneur Obi Asika,  to discuss the legal profession in Nigeria. 

Laughing about their contrasting influences for their studying law, the guests identified some of the differences in the practice of law now and the position as at when they had graduated law school, confirming the existence of a lot more opportunities and possibilities for lawyers.

They, however, agreed that the focus on practice in Nigeria remains litigation. 

Confessing his worry about this,  Asika said: “In Nigeria, it is as if we repress ourselves from a lot of opportunities. People are still locked into how it is supposed to be”  meanwhile, the world moves on globally, embracing other niches and methods of practice.  

When asked by Ebuka if he would have been influenced to practice were recent fields of law and practice options available at the time of his graduation, Asika answered- “absolutely. I would have set up a practice with sport, media and entertainment as its focus and we’d be doing 31 years by now”. 

Speaking on the changes hoped to be experienced in the profession, Adaku commented that the desire by millennials to witness a swift embrace of digital technologies in the profession might not be possible, but Asika disagreed. In his opinion, the only way to scale the profession is by going digital. “We should not be having a situation where the Federal High Court burns and then the files are gone”. 

Adding to the discussion on the slow embrace of technology in the profession, Pexxie mentioned that we must avert our minds to the fact that the shift from analogue to digital will not occur in a blink. He stated that “the land registry used to be a mess.  It’s still a mess. But things are to an extent easier. You can do some searches online now”. 

Other important issues in the profession addressed by the table include income inequality suffered by young lawyers, the practice of law being defined by poverty and gender inequality. 

