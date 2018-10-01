ICYMI: 75-year old former Minister, Useni emerges as PDP guber candidate for Plateau

Former Military Governor of Nigeria’s defunct Bendel State and Senator representing Plateau South, Jeremiah Useni, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau for the 2019 general elections.

In the primary election conducted by the party on Sunday, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory polled 1018 of the 2,097 votes cast by delegates from the seventeen local government areas of the state to defeat his closest rival, Johnbull Shekarau who polled  340 votes and 11 other candidates.

Useni, a former Deputy Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) is expected to square up with incumbent governor, Simon Lalong, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC.)

 

 

 

 

 

