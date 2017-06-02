“I’m not afraid of Donald Trump, he’s a bully”| Kathy Griffin finally speaks on Trump bullying

Kathy Griffin and her attorney Lisa Bloom hosted a press conference Friday in San Francisco to address the fallout from her viral photo of the bloodied head of President Trump.

At the press conference, Griffin told the reporters of Trump; “If you don’t stand up, you get run over”. A sitting president of the U.S. and his grown children and the First Lady are personally trying to ruin my life forever. You guys know him, he’s never gonna stop. I don’t think I’m going to have a career after this”. She said and burst into tears, according to reports.

Mashable reports Griffin apologizing on a video, “I sincerely apologize,” she said. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people”. “I’m not afraid of Donald Trump. He’s a bully,” Griffin said to open her statements at the press conference. “I’ve dealt with older white guys trying to get my down my whole career.”

Her open statements at the conference were, “I’m not afraid of Donald Trump. He’s a bully. I’ve dealt with older white guys trying to get my down my whole career”. They both shed light on Griffin’s experience since the issue blew up, “We all get what’s going on here,” Griffin said. “They’re using me as the shiny object so that nobody’s talking about his FBI investigation.”

Griffin’s attorney Bloom explained the motivation behind the controversial image, which was motivated by the President’s comments about Megyn Kelly. “It was a parody of Trump’s own sexist remarks taken to an extreme absurdist visual”, She said.

Bloom and Griffin did not mince words saying it was a woman thing with Trump. “His misogyny knows no bounds,” Bloom said, calling him “the most woman-hating and tyrannical president in U.S. history.”