The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. ‘Prophet Nnamdi Kanu’ heals IPOB supporter of stomach pains – Biafra claims

A Facebook user posted on his page giving a story of how IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu healed an IPOB supporter of stomach pains after they shook hands.

2. We’ll pay salaries when the 2nd Paris Club fund is released

The governor’s forum has said they would offset salary arrears and pensions when the second part of the Paris Club fund is released.

3. The dummies guide to understanding Donald Trump’s Paris climate deal decision

This explains the Paris climate deal and what next as Donald Trump took the US out of the Paris deal.

4. Badoo boys wipe out family, take out pregnant woman’s foetus

The group called the ‘Badoo boys’ have struck again this time, killing an entire family, taking out the unborn baby of a pregnant woman and raping the eldest girl, who is at the hospital now.

5. Why Buhari chose UK hospitals – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the President, Muhammadu Buhari needs the best medical attention, that is why he had to travel to the UK.