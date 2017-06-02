Nordic PMs didn’t just throw shade at Trump’s Saudi orb moment, or did they?

This viral photo of Prime ministers of five Nordic countries holding onto a ball seems to be a mimicry of President Trump’s moment with Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi holding onto an orb, according to reports.

The three leaders attended the opening of the Global Centere for Combating Extremist Ideology , the orb was an illuminated globe at the opening.

It seems as thought these Prime Ministers couldn’t help themselves as they posed for their own version of the above photo. Guardian reports that the Prime Ministers in the photo are the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden respectively.

This is hilarious: PMs of Nordic states trolling #Trump & his Saudi orb moment pic.twitter.com/ARZChRraBQ https://t.co/E2vdKbSPBz — Bojan Pancevski (@bopanc) May 30, 2017

The five leaders took the photo at a meeting, to discuss cooperation among their countries in Bergen, Norway and posted it on social media, but once the photos hit the internet, they went viral with varying comparisons of both photos.

According to NBC, Norwegian government official said the photo was “a funny stunt” to promote U.N. environmental sustainability goals, which were written on the soccer ball and didn’t have anything to do with Trump’s photo.

Late Tuesday, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg posted a collage of the two photos on Facebook, she captioned the photo “Who rules the world? Riyadh vs Bergen”.

“I do not know what they thought on the top image. On the bottom picture, the (prime ministers from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Finland) are holding a ball with sustainability targets. We hope they will be a roadmap for the future.” Solberg wrote.