They have killed me for the fifth time – Odunlade Adekola

Nigerian actor, Odunlade Adekola known for his hilarious roles in Yoruba movies has posted a video asking people to stop killing him.

He said he had to voice out as this is the fifth time the news is breaking. 

He ends the post with a prayer. 

He said, “I am so surprised to hear it again that I am dead. This will be the fifth time and it is becoming unbearable. It has gotten to that level in which I have to voice out. Eyin temi, ni agbara Olorun, ao ni foju sunkun ara wa ooooo.”

