Badoo boys wipe out family, take out pregnant woman’s foetus

Badoo Boys attacked again in Ikorodu, Lagos, killing a man, his pregnant wife and two children. One of the children, suspected to have been raped, was still lying unconscious in the hospital at 6 pm, on Thursday.

Vanguard reports that four members of the stormed Israel Olusanya’s home at Itamaga, Radio Area of Erunwen at 1a.m., on Tuesday, in a black SUV. And gaining entry into the apartment through a window, smashed the Olusanya’s heads with a grinding stone, ripped the pregnant woman’s womb open and removed the foetus.

A resident, Olagunsoye Oribami, said, “What happens in a community where constituted authorities cannot provide security? What could his pregnant wife have done to warrant such ill-treatment?

“His two children killed with a mortar. It is so sad to see that Badoo gang has not been neutralised. What is the function of police in Ikorodu, when they cannot give us peace of mind?”