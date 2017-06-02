The Media Blog: Why we are rooting for Mo Abudu and Jason – and you should too

Think about it. Think about just how many people have been investing in film since Mo Abudu and AY showed people just how much a movie can draw in, in a country with still-too-few cinemas. And think of the explosion since The Wedding Party shattered everything we knew about records going into the new year.

It’s simple really. People suddenly see filmmaking as a gold mine. The result is that filmmakers, scriptwriters, directors, publicists and all other associated professionals suddenly have work lined up for them for months, if they can find the time.

When one person in the industry succeeds in a way that grabs the nation’s attention, everybody wins. That’s the bottom-line.

That’s why the buzz about EbonyLife and the organic buzz around ROK excite us.

It means people with money; people who have the money to throw at risks and opportunities suddenly have the narrative evidence to make things possible – funneling cash and other resources towards projects that deserve them.

If moneybags think that there is money to be made in the media and in entertainment, then they begin to take seriously the pitches and the decks by those with serious ideas. It’s not just about politicians trying to peddle influence but about serious investment and serious commitment.

We’re here for all that. So we will bottle and cap all that envy we feel for all that money they are making, and we will wish them nothing but the very best. Because it’s finally time, for people to start paying attention to the cultural capabilities of the Nigerian market.