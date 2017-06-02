The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Obama attacks Donald Trump for his Paris deal decision

Former US president, Barrack Obama has condemned Donald Trump’s decision on the Paris Accord.

2. Reps reject bill to create south east commission

The House of Representatives has, through a voice vote, rejected the bill to establish a Southeast Development Commission

3. Why Buhari chose UK Nigerian hospitals – FG

The Minister of Information and Culture has explained why the president, Muhammadu Buhari, travelled to the UK for medical treatment instead of using the services of Nigerian hospitals.

4. “They ganged up to kill the bill”, Reps member, Onyema speaks on southeast commission

The sponsor of the Southeast Development Bill, Chukwuka Onyema, had decried the ignorance of the Reps towards the Southeast.

5. Dino Melaye sues Kogi governor over LG elections

Senator Dino Melaye has sued the governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, for failing to conduct elections for Local Governments in the state.