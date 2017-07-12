In London: They spoke for over an hour, will Buhari now (properly) address the Nation?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The last time Nigerians heard anything that resembled spoken words from President Buhari, it was said in a language understood by less than a third of the country.

It was mostly incoherent and, according to those familiar with the matter, was apparently jammed within a one-minute window which was all the President could handle at the time.

For that reason, it would come as something positive, an improvement, that Prof Osinbajo and the President were able to have a “lengthy conversation” which lasted at least an hour. It would show that Buhari was indeed recuperating if he could spend time talking.

Pause: does the Acting President understand Hausa?

Because, again according to those who are familiar with speech mechanics, it would be easier for one in a hampered health condition to speak in a language they are most familiar with. That was the reason given by some for the President’s use of Hausa language in that Eid-al-fitr speech in June. It would be interesting to know if this new conversation between Osinbajo and Buhari was held in English or Hausa.

But that is pedestrian, and beside the point. There is a good news in the ability of Mr President to speak and communicate. So, will he now address the nation properly?

If not to exactly remedy that quite awful audio that his aides put out to debunk SaharaReporters claims, a 10 second “Hello fellow Nigerians, How are you?” by a smiling and alive Muhammadu Buhari would be just fine right now.

It won’t solve all the problems in the country, but since there will not be any disclosure of the precise issue of his health, at least it will be worth it to know he is ACTUALLY still in London, and that there is some justification for the daily bills accumulating for the Presidential jet parked at the London Stansted airport.

Come on, DigiComms, make it happen.