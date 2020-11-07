In search of misplaced priorities? Check Nigeria’s Aso Villa Clinic 2021 budget

During the 2021 Budget Defence at the Nigeria’s National Assembly, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijani Umar claimed that the 1.3 Billion Naira budgeted for the Aso Villa Clinic was too small.

“The N1.3bn is absolutely inadequate when you juxtapose the amount proposed; the labor, and the status of the principals that the project is going to serve,” he said.

This statement suggests that the heavy investment is justifiable because the principals that the clinic will serve are very important people. Yes, the President, his family and their staff are important but the problem is that they are also Nigerians, like others who are not getting adequate healthcare.

Data shows that the allocation to other Nigerians comes to about 40 Billion Naira while 1.3 Billion Naira goes to Aso Villa Clinic alone, serving a minute percentage of people. Despite the recent investment in primary health care through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, the health deficit is still very wide and a lot of people lack access to basic healthcare.

Before the announcement by the State House Permanent Secretary, the National Assembly had enjoined the President to stop his foreign medical trips, but if we are truthful to one another, it is shameful that the president has to be told this 5 years into his administration.

Between 2015 and 2017, 10.98 Billion Naira was budgeted for the clinic but First Lady, Aisha Buhari claimed in 2017 that the clinic had no basic equipment and as such, unable to deliver basic healthcare needs.

Data from New Telegraph shows that the sum of 3.94 billion Naira was allocated to the clinic in 2015, 3.87 billion Naira in 2016, N331.70 million naira in 2017 and N1.03 billion in 2018. One wonders if the call for the President to stop his medical trips abroad is a means to justify the high budgetary allocation by the State House.

Research has also shown that the primary problem of Nigerian institutions is not money but management. The exorbitant allocations of old have not yielded any fruit, so one wonders what will become of this new one.  

Unfortunately, the president and his family still fly outside the country to get medical treatment and this trend does not look like it will stop anytime soon. Instead of this unreasonable allocation to the State House Clinic, more Primary Healthcare centers should be equipped and funding should be spread across health institutions in the country.

No one needs a prophet to forsee that a disparity in health allocations like this, would not only further widen the inequality gap and alienate people from the leaders but one day drive the poor to rebel against the elite in this country.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 7, 2020

It appears difficult but this perennial ASUU ‘strike festival’ can be stopped

In what has now become almost an annual ritual, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an industrial ...

Michael Isaac November 7, 2020

A WAEC and NIPOST collaboration sounds good but have questions on efficiency been answered?

A six-man ad-hoc committee has been set up to seal a new deal between the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), and ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 6, 2020

CBN has joined the ‘cult’ resisting the change #EndSARS is asking for

As reported by Channels Television, a federal high court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 6, 2020

Buhari should already know that excuses don’t pass anymore

President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Hon. Yakubu Danladi, Kwara, Friday, appealed to Nigerians ...

Michael Isaac November 6, 2020

Why the Judicial Panel should not accept the CCTV footage from the Lekki scene

It is weeks after the Lekki Massacre and, despite obvious indications that it happened, government and security agents are still ...

Chinedu Okafor November 6, 2020

Sowore’s resilience to the #EndSARS cause makes us ask questions about 2023

Looking back to every event that unfolded in October 2020, from the #EndSARS protests to the #LekkiShooting, it is safe ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail