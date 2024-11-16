Article

Infinix Nigeria Showcases Nigerian Esports at Paris Games Week 2024 in Partnership with Lagos State Sports Commission and France Esports

Infinix Nigeria Showcases Nigerian Esports at Paris Games Week 2024 in Partnership with Lagos State Sports Commission and France Esports

Infinix Nigeria proudly represented the Nigerian esports sector at Paris Games Week 2024, joining forces with the Lagos State Sports Commission in collaboration with France Esports. As the only partner promoting mobile gaming at the event, Infinix Nigeria took the stage to highlight the potential of Nigeria’s mobile gaming community on a global scale, following its initial participation as part of the Nigerian delegation in 2022.

Hosted at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris Games Week 2024 gathered gaming enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world. Infinix Nigeria’s unique role in promoting mobile gaming underscored the accessibility and popularity of mobile esports within Nigeria, drawing significant attention from the international gaming community. This collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission and France Esports enabled Infinix to spotlight Nigeria’s gaming advancements and introduce new audiences to the skill and creativity of Nigerian gamers.

The involvement of the Lagos State Sports Commission strengthened the partnership, focusing on fostering growth within the Nigerian gaming ecosystem and establishing cultural ties with the French gaming community. As Nigeria’s ambassador for mobile gaming, Infinix Nigeria demonstrated the power of mobile esports to connect and empower players, while opening doors for future collaborations within the global gaming landscape.

Infinix Nigeria’s dedication to the local gaming sector, from hosting tournaments to building a loyal fanbase, solidified its role as a leader in Nigerian esports. The successful showing at Paris Games Week 2024 has set the stage for new international partnerships and further positioned Nigeria as an emerging force in mobile esports, promising continued growth and development within the nation’s gaming industry.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija November 7, 2024

Celebrating Diversity in Every Shade: TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aims to Break Bias in Imaging Technology

In a world where technology and AI shapes perceptions, it’s important to ask, are smartphones truly capturing the full spectrum ...

YNaija November 7, 2024

Mfon Ekpo tackles prevailing economic crisis in the 31st installment of The Award winning  Conference -The Blueprint of How .”

The Blueprint of How Conference, hosted by renowned leadership expert and development strategist, Mfon Ekpo, is set to return to Abuja for its 8thYear edition, ...

YNaija November 1, 2024

TECNO Honoured for Exceptional Consumer-Centric Approach at BRANDCOM Awards

On Saturday, October 26th, TECNO was announced the Most Outstanding Smartphone Brand in Consumer Engagement at the prestigious Brandcom Awards, ...

YNaija October 25, 2024

Infinix Signs Ayra Starr as the New Face of its HOT Series

Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has officially announced the signing of African music star, Ayra Starr, ...

YNaija October 21, 2024

African School of Governance (ASG) Appoints Professor Kingsley Moghalu as Inaugural President to Lead Transformation of African Leadership

The African School of Governance Foundation (ASGF) has announced the appointment of Professor Kingsley Moghalu as the inaugural President of ...

YNaija October 20, 2024

Ofala, others foster national identity, unity, says Globacom

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, says Ofala Festival and other indigenous cultural festivals can play a lead role in promoting national ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail