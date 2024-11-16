Infinix Nigeria Showcases Nigerian Esports at Paris Games Week 2024 in Partnership with Lagos State Sports Commission and France Esports

Infinix Nigeria proudly represented the Nigerian esports sector at Paris Games Week 2024, joining forces with the Lagos State Sports Commission in collaboration with France Esports. As the only partner promoting mobile gaming at the event, Infinix Nigeria took the stage to highlight the potential of Nigeria’s mobile gaming community on a global scale, following its initial participation as part of the Nigerian delegation in 2022.

Hosted at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris Games Week 2024 gathered gaming enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world. Infinix Nigeria’s unique role in promoting mobile gaming underscored the accessibility and popularity of mobile esports within Nigeria, drawing significant attention from the international gaming community. This collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission and France Esports enabled Infinix to spotlight Nigeria’s gaming advancements and introduce new audiences to the skill and creativity of Nigerian gamers.

The involvement of the Lagos State Sports Commission strengthened the partnership, focusing on fostering growth within the Nigerian gaming ecosystem and establishing cultural ties with the French gaming community. As Nigeria’s ambassador for mobile gaming, Infinix Nigeria demonstrated the power of mobile esports to connect and empower players, while opening doors for future collaborations within the global gaming landscape.

Infinix Nigeria’s dedication to the local gaming sector, from hosting tournaments to building a loyal fanbase, solidified its role as a leader in Nigerian esports. The successful showing at Paris Games Week 2024 has set the stage for new international partnerships and further positioned Nigeria as an emerging force in mobile esports, promising continued growth and development within the nation’s gaming industry.