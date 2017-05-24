IPOB extends sit-at-home celebration to 10 Northern areas

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it has extended its sit-at-home order to 10 areas in northern Nigeria and Abuja.

IPOB said this in a statement by its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

He gave the areas as Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Jigawa, Jalingo, Yola and Lafia.

The statement said “We the indigenous people of Biafra under the leadership and command structure of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to declare once again that the 30th of May 2017 remembrance day celebration and sit at home order issued to honour and remember our fallen heroes and heroines must hold.

“The sit at home order must be extending to other parts of Nigeria where Biafrans and supporters of Biafra have presence like Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Lagos, Lokoja, Gigawa, Jalingo, Mubi, Yola and Lafia.



“This sit-at -home order/remembrance and honour of our fallen heroes which is slated to be observed on 30th of May this year will be the best thing to happen to the people of Biafra since 50 years.