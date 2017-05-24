Where is Rasqie? | The “Soji uhn” crooner

If you do not remember the song titled “Soji”, this is the point where you exit this article.

No, that’s a joke. Settle in and enjoy a brief portion of Nigerian music history as created by Rasaq Lawal a.k.a Rasqie.

Rasqie was, at the peak of his a career, a Kennis Music act who rocked the scene with the like Azadus, Remedies, Platashun Boiz, Kenny Saint Brown, Olu Maintain, Trybesmen among others.

Soji was not only his hit single, Rasqie named his debut album “Soji”. His second album, “Ati Ready” followed in 2004, also named after a hit single off the album.

By 2008, Rasqie had changed labels. He moved to DA FLAVA Records, a label he started. He dropped his third album, “Evolution”.

By this time, Rasqie was already competing with a different crop of artistes. Tastes had changed and the major single off the third album, “Dapada” did not quite hit.

He managed a few good collaborations with the likes of Fuji artiste, Abbas “Obesere” Akande

He also performed a number of shows within and outside the country including the Nigerian Breweries’ Star Trek and alongside Ja-Rule & Kelvin Little at the Mega Jam and also during a few NYSC Camp Tours.

The NET announced in 2014 that Rasqie was planning a big come back with a single titled “Na You”. According to their report, Rasqie said: “his hiatus from music in the last couple of years has been to reload and prepare himself as he’s set to claim the top spot in the music industry with more singles set to drop in the first quarter of 2015.”

This did not quite happen as he must have planned because in a 2015 article published by Vanguard Newspapers, Rasqie “lamented the fact that the Nigerian music industry doesn’t seem to respect people who reigned in the past. According to him, ‘The industry only recognises and respects the reigning champions. Once you’re no longer there, nobody cares about you again, and it shouldn’t be so. In the United States, there are some Grammy award-winning artists that still keep making money from their music even years after they were released.”

He was also reported to have promised that he was working in the studio on more inspirational and message-laden songs.

We are waiting.