Is it too much to ask the presidential candidates to collectively start the funding for #ASUU?

They all probably don’t care anyway…

But, if they can just pretend to care and take active steps to end the ASUU strike, their story will change.

ASUU has been strike since February 14, 2022, and the only news that has come out of the meetings between the academic body and the federal government is the continuing of the strike.

There are times when one of either concerned party says there is an end to the strike, but here we are, and it seems ASUU is totally on its own.

Other bodies, including the Trade Union Congress (TUC) feigned interest, and gave the federal government an ultimatum, but, again, here we are.

The academic careers of thousands of students across the country is in jeopardy, but, it’s not surprising, because education in Nigeria is already a shadow of whatever it was before now – reason academic tourism is a lifelong goal.

You must have heard “I don’t want to do my masters here.” People make such statements, because they have experienced four or more years of hardship called undergraduate level in Nigeria and are not convinced that they will master anything if they continue here.

We can’t say for the ones who do not even want to continue in a Nigerian school beyond secondary school level. They have heard horror stories and seen archaic curriculum and know that ‘education in Nigeria’ is chaotic.

As with every election, candidates will sell Heaven and utopia just to win elections. You are going to see elaborate manifestos, hear hearty speeches on stages, but don’t you wonder how these people contribute or participate to make things better?

They’ll argue that they are not part of system and cannot make any changes outside of an elected office, but NGOs are making changes and the founders are not even elected officials.

We can argue night and day about playing active roles, because many don’t even understand it and wait for the government every time. But, the private sector, individuals and organisations can make things happen. It can be in collaboration with the government too.

But, guess what? This request for presidential candidates to help the ASUU situation will end with “When I get to office, ASUU will never strike again.”

A country!

May be we should hope that ASUU and FG will come to a permanent compromise and stop whatever it is they think they are doing.

