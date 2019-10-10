Is Teni’s #BillionaireChallenge going to be the next big trend?

When was the last time you were on the BeatFM99.9’s Instagram?

If your answer is above 72 hours, then you’re in luck because we have something to show you.

A troupe all decked out in agbadas and iro ati buba, spraying fake dollars from a currency gun as they outdo each other on who spends the most is something you’d expect in a music video and not from the team at BeatFM. But just about everyone is hopping on the new #BillionaireChallenge initiated by singer and Niniola’s baby sister, Teni The Entertainer. Teni’s enjoyed unprecedented success over the last few years thanks to her ability to leverage the power of memes, hashtags and other social media contraptions to promote her music and endear herself to her fans.

She’s had a bit of a rough year in 2019 with her singles ‘Power Rangers’ and ‘Sugar Mummy’ not quite hitting the same levels of viral success as her earlier music and she’s taken some time to focus on an EP project instead of piecemeal singles. ‘Billionaire’ is the lead single from the new project and getting a brand as big as Beat FM to put its weight behind the promotional vehicle she’s crafted is a huge coup for Teni.

Challenges have evolved quite a bit since artistes like Timaya and K-Cee used them to supersize their media campaigns, even though some artists still trot out the familiar twerk challenge as a way to boost their numbers. Billionaire however is pushing the envelope a bit, by steering away from hypersexuality or moneyed incentives to draw interest.

Will it work? We’ll just have to wait and see.