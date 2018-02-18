Isaac Moghalu Foundation is sponsoring 50 undergraduates in entrepreneurship & productivity

In its drive to boost entrepreneurship training and productivity among young Nigerians, the Isaac Moghalu Foundation has announced a scholarship for fifty undergraduates of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

This was revealed by the President, Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation and Founder, Isaac Moghalu Foundation, Professor Kingsley Moghalu at the annual public lecture of the Department of Economics on Tuesday, 13 February, 2017.

Unveiling the University’s new e-learning platform, Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and guest speaker at the event explained that the scholarship is designed for students to acquire knowledge and skills to address practical challenges.

“As part of the Isaac Moghalu Foundation’s vision to enable young Nigerians achieve their full potentials through education, empowerment and stimulate social change, the scholarship is an immense opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to build their businesses and investments. The new platform is built on innovation and wealth creation, and we believe that with such initiatives, our country can attain economic transformation and growth that affects the lives of all citizens,” he stated.

Themed ‘Innovation and the Wealth of Nations’, the public lecture was focused on the need for Nigeria to strategically diversify its economy through strong, focused public policy and investment in innovation-driven economy.

In 2014, Moghalu published his critically-acclaimed book titled ‘Emerging Africa: How the Global Economy’s Last Frontier Can Prosper and Matter’, where he made a strong case for innovation economies in Africa. His new book, ‘Build, Innovate and Grow: My Vision for Our Country’ is set for release later this month.

Moghalu was appointed Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Massachusetts, USA after completing a five-year stint at the CBN in November 2017.