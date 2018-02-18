[The Media Blog] The stakes are high in the second season trailer for Inspector K

I’m going to be honest: the first season of Inspector K was a mess. And that’s all what you need to know. The RED TV crime comedy that debuted in 2017 was supposed to diversify the TV landscape and save it from a monotonous death. Koye Kekere-Ekun as K10, the lead, eponymous inspector with an oddball methodology for his investigations, around him the show was built simply didn’t have the range to transform Instagram skit persona on to a bigger platform and expand the show beyond its boring, internal tics.

I guess this is where I can fault the show’s writing, and that recruiting a glamorously rising Instagram comic for buzz power isn’t always the safest bet on a whodunnit. But let’s leave that alone. If the trailer for Inspector K’s second season is anything to go by, we can look forward to a particular rise in chaos and bedlam, a seemingly orchestrated heist, and what had prompted Inspector K to ask, “How much is Iru?”

But all these could be window dressing for the show, and done effectively. This new season features a cast of Babatunde Oyinbo, Demi Banwi, Ani Iyoho, and Folu Storms, who starred in Ndani TV’s Frost Bite and appears to be colonising the small screens. Inspector K’s premiere date is still unknown but whenever it comes out, it better be good. Otherwise the show’s getting cancelled. Check out the trailer below.