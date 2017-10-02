ISIS claims responsibility for Las Vegas concert attack

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting which left 50 people dead and many others injured.

According to the terrorist group, the gunman, Stephen Paddock converted to Islam months ago on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant’s official Amaq news channel.

What happened:

A gunman had opened fire at people in a country music concert in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds of people.

The gunman was later identified as a 63-year-old man, Stephen Paddock.

ISIS’ claims:

“The executor of the Las Vegas attack is a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried out the operation as a response to calls to target countries engaged in military action against the jihadists”, IS’s propaganda outlet Amaq said in online statements.

“The author of the Las Vegas attack converted to Islam a few months ago,” Amaq said, in the statements posted on the Telegram online messaging service.

US officials said there was no evidence so far to suggest Paddock had a link to any international militant groups.