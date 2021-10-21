“It was all a show”, BBNaija ex-housemate, Boma discusses his relationship with Tega in the house #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, BBNiaja star and actor Boma Martins Akpore, popularly known as Boma, opens up on his intimate relationship with fellow Big Brother housemate Tega Offiong Dominic-Ajeboh, popularly referred to as Tega.

Boma revealed that his relationship with Tega was all part of his game plan to make the best out of his time in the house. For him, he was just switching into character and there was nothing more to it. In his words, “The way I was looking at it was, I have been on set. I have done the same actions, maybe even worse on set. I have kissed. I have romanced people. I have been an actor. I have played romantic scenes with people’s wives or people’s girlfriends. As soon as they say cut, everybody goes home to wherever they came from. That’s how I was looking at it.”

“It was a show. That’s why when they asked when I left the show, without me even knowing what was happening outside, I said, ‘the Show is done. We are all going back to our families. I’m going back to my girl. She is going back to her own family”, he concluded.

Boma also revealed that once he sees cameras around him, he switches into character and that way, no one can get a glimpse into his life. He said that despite being in the entertainment industry- constantly in front of cameras- for about eighteen years no one knew he was married. In his words “If you think my reality is in front of the camera, you’ve missed the way fully and I’m happy that you have.”

When asked about his actions, he said, "The results that we get in life are the prize that we get for our actions. Therefore before you take an action, be aware of the prize, good or bad, that will result from it and let that be the guide for whether or not you will take that action."

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVI7rz8jgRf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

