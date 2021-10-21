Run your activation in these 9 secondary schools in Lagos

It used to be that brands could grab attention with simple advertisements or billboards. But customers have become more knowledgeable and complex, so brands need to do something unique and out of the box to stand out in the competition. This is where activation enters the picture.

Brand or product activation helps the customer-brand relationship in more ways than one. It’s the two-sided interaction between the brand and the customer where the brand develops experiences to stand out in the customer’s eyes.

In this tussle for attention, especially as needs and wants have changed due to the pandemic, brands bend over backwards to engage and interact with their potential customers.

Whether a brand has just launched or has some outstanding online and offline presence, a brand activation campaign can ensure that the company and the brand stay relevant and in demand. This is why we listed these schools where an activation will surely yield results:

Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja

Command Day Secondary School has maintained a progressive record of high level of discipline, brilliant academic performance and moral excellence and unsurprisingly attracts more civilian parents. CDSS Ikeja has in its stable, Nigerian children who sincerely desire to acquire academic and moral discipline needed to achieve excellence in all fields of human endeavours. Its reputation for instilling discipline and excellent education in children attracts people even from outside Lagos. Command Day is located inside Nigerian Military Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja.

Kings College, Lagos

Kings College, a boys-only Secondary School, was established by an Act of British Parliament to produce students of profound character and academic distinction and has built a reputation of this nature. King’s College remains the best College in terms of prestige, character formation, discipline and academic excellence. King’s College main campus is located at 3, Catholic Mission Street, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Amuwo-Odofin Junior High School, Mile 2

The motto of Amuwo-Odofin Junior High School is to ‘make and develop the students. Make them disciplined, provide quality education and moral values and skills that will make them better and useful citizens of Lagos state and the nation in general.’ The school is not only popular for this reputation, but it also boasts a large number of students who can spread the word you take to them. It has students even from outside the state and is located at Mile 2, School Complex Badagry Expressway.

Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba

‘It is the desire of all parents to choose the right school for their girls; where they are given a wholesome education, with a pastoral touch, that combines education with morals.’ That is the welcome message of MGHS and attracts parents and students alike for holding up to its reputation of being one of the best schools in Lagos – the age-old tradition of excellence is still sustained in the school. Methodist Girls’ High School is located at 320 Murtala Muhammed Way, Sabo Yaba, and is an all-girls secondary school.

Sari Iganmu Junior Secondary School

Sari Iganmu Junior Secondary School was founded due to the new government’s policy of education of having Junior and senior secondary separately. The population of students has always been between 1,500 – 2,000 – staff strength between 25-30. Sari Iganmu Junior Secondary School always aims to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning both for teachers and students respectively.

Igbobi College, Yaba

Igbobi College is located in the Yaba suburb of Lagos. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges in Nigeria, having produced many notable figures in the Nigerian professional and political scenery. The university like settings, facilities and life in this college will help students discover their true talents and develop with the help of our seasoned faculty – this is what draws students in, and keeps the school training a large number of students at a time. Igbobi College is located off Isaac John Street, Fadeyi, Lagos.

CMS Grammar School

CMS Grammar school is the first Secondary School in Nigeria and is located at CMS road, Bariga, Lagos. In its nearly one hundred- and sixty-years life span, the school has recorded many ‘firsts’ and produced many of Nigeria’s distinguished sons in almost all the facets of the nation’s life and has the kind of number of students you will need to ‘spread the word’ and become customers.

Queen’s College, Lagos

Queen’s College has, over the years, been at the forefront of academic excellence, with outstanding performance in various educational, social and sporting activities. This is as a result of an enabling learning and sporting environment existing in the school. Queen’s College continues to enjoy patronage due to its popularity and pride in being one of the best schools in the country.

Kings High School, Satellite Town

King’s High School (KHS) is a centre of moral and academic excellence for the development of boys and girls under the guidance of mature, experienced and dedicated teachers. It is a day and boarding school, so has students who may go home with your brand message and spread the word to their mates and parents. Kings High School always aims to mould children of Secondary school age through the pursuit of academic excellence, discipline, hard work, infusion of sound leadership qualities and good morals to attain self-reliance.