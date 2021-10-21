Benin’s parliament votes to legalise abortion | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Benin’s parliament votes to legalise abortion

Parliamentarians in Benin have voted to legalise abortion in the West African country, where it was already authorised under very restricted conditions. – Aljazeera reports.

Why separatists in Cameroon and Nigeria have united

Cameroon’s five-year conflict could be taking a significant new turn with reports that its English-speaking separatist groups are getting help from an armed group in neighbouring Nigeria. – BBC reports.

DR Congo pupils protest for schools to reopen

Hundreds of secondary school pupils demonstrated outside the Democratic Republic of Congo’s parliament on Thursday, calling for lessons to resume three weeks into a teachers’ strike. – The Guardian reports.

Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty, trial adjourned till November 10

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the amended charges against him by the Federal Government. – Punch reports.

Rwandan prosecutors to appeal verdict for ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero

Rwandan prosecutors said on Wednesday they would appeal against a 25-year jail sentence handed to Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide. – Reuters reports.