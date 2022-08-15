Join in the Fun with the Infinix Note12 Pop-Up Shop Experience Tour in your City

Earlier in May this year, the Infinix Note12 VIP was launched in all of its glory in grand style on a prestigious yacht. Activities have been ongoing for fans to enjoy the thrill that the VIP devices offer in order to take the lead in work and play.

The Infinix Note12 Pop-Up Shop experience kicked off in Lagos at Ikeja City Mall on Thursday the 28th of July and ran up until the 10th of August 2022. You can bet that all the participants had an amazing time with the Pop-Up Shop experience because there were lots of goodies and special benefits for them to enjoy. On Saturday the 6th of August, Liquorose took the fun a notch higher at the Ikeja City Mall with Infinix fans and it was a swell time of music, dance, games and lots of fun.

The next Infinix Note12 Pop-Up Shop experience tour will be in Ibadan at the Palms Mall, MKO Abiola Way, Oluyole, Ibadan from the 15th till the 28th of August 2022. If you’ve not been a part of the experience, it’s not too late to join in the Infinix Note12 Pop-Up Shop experience because it would be lots of fun. As you may have already guessed, there’ll be lots of eating, drinking, singing, dancing and gaming. Not just that, participants get special benefits like phone swaps for the InfinixNote12 series, Infinix phone repairs from CarlCare, payments in installments from EasyBuy and a whole lot more. This means that you can swap your phone to a brand new Infinix Note 12 with EasyBuy using your phone as a downpayment during the #Note12VIPPopShop experience amongst other things.

Meanwhile, the one and only Odunlade Adekola will be live at the Palms Mall, MKO Abiola Way, Oluyole, Ibadan from 10 am on Saturday the 20th of August in Ibadan. You can trust that Odunlade Adekola will bring all the energy needed for a greater level of fun. So, mark your calendars and come ready to have the best time and capture happy moments at the Infinix Note12 Pop-Up Shop experience tour.

The #Note12VIPPopUpShopExperience will be an experience you will remember for a long time to come because you’re going to have all the fun.

Follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram for more juicy updates like this one and other activities in the future.