Will Daniella be able to cope now that Khalid has been evicted from the house? #BBNaijaS7

On Sunday night, the second live eviction show for Big Brother Naija season 7 took place, and two housemates were eliminated.

The third and fourth housemates to depart the show were Ilebaye and Khalid, respectively.

During the live show, which also featured thrilling performances from Mavin’s Crayon and Magixx, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement.

Adekunle from Level 1 was appointed Head of House earlier in the week, and he was granted the authority to suggest five Level 1 housemates for potential eviction.

Ilebaye, Khalid, Groovy, Phyna, and Bryann were put forward by Adekunle for eviction.

Ilebaye and Khalid were evicted from the Big Brother house after the fan voting, coming in last on the list.

Khalid’s lover, Daniella, was in tears following his eviction from the Big Brother House.

There will be no more wild, steamy nights together and the condoms might finally remain intact in the house.

This also spells good news for Amaka, who will finally be able to get a good night’s sleep.

It’s yet to be known what impact Khalid’s eviction will have on Daniella. Hopefully, his absence will give her the opportunity to properly focus on the game.

We will be glued to our screens to see how Daniella deals with the loss of her lover.