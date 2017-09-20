Just In: Court declares IPOB a terrorist group

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has obtained a court order proscribing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the court order, the activities of the group in any part of the country amounts to an act of terrorism.

The order gotten from the Federal High Court in Abuja and signed September 20 also stated that any group or individual is restricted from engaging in any activity similar to that of the group.

Recall that the South-East Governors’ orum had proscribed the group. The Nigerian Army also declared IPOB a terrorist organisation.