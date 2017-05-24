Just In: Airforce men launch fresh attack on UNIOSUN students

The Nigerian Airforce have launched a fresh attack on students of the Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa.

This report by Punch, comes less than two days after the military men stormed the school, injuring both students and lecturers.

The Dean, Student Affairs, UNIOSUN, Dr. Adebimpe Adigun, confirmed the fresh attack on Wednesday.

She said, ” They called me again that the Air Force men went to various hostels where our students live and started attacking them again. I was told that one of our students was macheted. He was taken to the school clinic for treatment.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Airforce personnel invade UNIOSUN, students, lecturers injured

School fees: UNIOSUN to expel over 4,000 students today

Opinion: Buhari, deaths and rumours of death