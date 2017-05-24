Armed Forces will remain totally loyal to Buhari – Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters has said the coup warning issued by Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai was only to caution soldiers not to derail from military ethics.

Defence spokeperson, Maj. General John Enenche said this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Enenche said the Armed Forces remains loyal to the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “Professionally, it is a command responsibility to caution officers and men on routine basis to conform to ethics of the military.

“Officers and men are cautioned to excercise command and control by Appropriate superior authorities through commanders at various levels.

“This is to prevent members of the # armedforces from derailing from their core focus of total dedication to their oath of allegiance.

“It is pertinent to state that if there are signs of actions that point to likely breaches of # military code of conduct as it were, cautions or warnings are issued with inveatigations following. This, in the present situation, the armed forces and army in particular has employed the due process to ensure officers and men remain committed to performing their constitutional roles.

“The mention of coup plots from some quarters are assertions which are not confirmed.

“Let me assure all Nigerians and lovers of the country that the # armedforces will remain totally loyal to the C-In-C, President Muhammadu Buhari in complete subordination to Civil rule. All fears about a coup should be allayed as the contemporary Nigerian Military is abreast with the best International practices in governance, which is democracy.

“In this regard, the military high and other levels of command will continue to ensure effective training and admin, to ensure that the Armedforces of Nigeria retains its place of pride globally.”

Buratai had raised alarm that some politicians were approaching soldier for political reasons.