Just In: Acting IGP reverts FSARS to SARS, orders immediate decentralisation of unit

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu has ordered the immediate decentralisation of the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) initially centralised by his predecessor IGP Ibrahim Idris.

RELATED: Ag. President, Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul and investigation of SARS

Adamu who disclosed this at his inaugural conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Abuja, also ordered the disbandment of all quasi-investigation and operations out-fits such as the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) established by the immediate ex-IGP, while announcing the set up of a Special Election Investigation Team (SEIT) tasked with the exclusive function of investigating and prosecuting electoral offenders.

Explaining the new development, the IGP noted that while plans were being perfected to strengthen the operations and address complaints over the operations of the unit, SARS would under the new arrangement, work under the direct supervision of the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation.

RELATED: In line with Presidential directive; Police rename SARS, announce reforms

Following public outcry of unprofessionalism, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (then Acting President) had ordered immediate reforms of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), leading the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris to centralise its operations of into a Federal SARS by moving the unit from the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCIID) to operate under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja with a new Commissioner of Police to oversee the affairs of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide.