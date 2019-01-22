Article

Just In: CCT rejects CJN’s indefinite adjournment request, adjourns trial to January 28

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned to January 28 for the hearing of the motion by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) challenging its jurisdiction to hear the non-disclosure of assets charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

As reported by The Nation, the tribunal adjourned to hear the CJN’s motion on the next adjourned date and enable his counsel, Wole Olanipekun respond to a motion served on him by the prosecution on Tuesday.

The tribunal, had earlier in a ruling delivered on Tuesday, rejected the request by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to adjourn indefinitely pending when the issue of jurisdiction was resolved, stressing that the orders by High Courts were not binding on the CCT.

In a split decision of two members to one, the tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar and the third member of the three-member panel, Julie Anabor refused the CJN’s application for indefinite adjournment, while the second member, William Agwadza Atedze in a dissenting opinion, agreed with the CJN that the orders by the High Courts and the appeal before the Court of Appeal, it was necessary for the CCT to adjourn indefinitely pending when the issue of jurisdiction was resolved.

