Kellyane Conway defends Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with Russian lawyer

Kellyanne Conway, a White House counselor defended first son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in an interview on CNN’s ‘New Day”, Monday, saying there was “no information provided that was meaningful”, according to CNN.

Conway said “Let’s focus on what did not happen in that meeting”, adding there was “no action taken. Nothing”. Conway said the President’s son had taken the meeting based on contacts he made through the Miss Universe pageant and he did not even know the name of the lawyer before going into the meeting.

She said, “Don Jr. has very explicitly stated he didn’t even know the name of the person with whom he was meeting, He agreed to the meeting based on a contact from the Miss Universe Pageant. They get into the meeting and it quickly turns into a pretext for Russian adoption, according to his statements, that the comments this woman is making about any type of information on Hillary Clinton were vague. They were meaningless.”

In a statement to CNN, Trump Jr. said the meeting was set up by someone he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Russia. His statement said he was not given the person’s name beforehand. The name of the Russian lawyer he met with is Natalia Veselnitskaya, this was confirmed by CNN. He also said he invited Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort to attend the meeting, “but told them nothing of the substance. “After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton, her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.” Trump said.