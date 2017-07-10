Is Adeleke any different from Melaye and co?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

So Ademola Adeleke pulled an impressive stunt by dumping the APC last-minute to win the Senatorial seat for Osun West with the PDP.

It is being appreciated as an important milestone in the gradual formulation and on-going validation of the democratic ethos. The people of Osun West did not care for Aregbesola’s attempts to shame the Adelekes but responded more to the unsavoury conditions that have emerged from the Governor’s acts.

Let’s not get carried away; this is politics. There are a number of good reasons why Ademola Adeleke had a good chance to win, beyond the inherited sentiments of goodwill from Senator Isiaka. He admits this much when he says he “can assure that where my late brother left it, that is where I tag my campaign continuity.”

But did Adeleke’s victory have to do with any savoury promises to the people that would substantially change their lives?

In his victory statements, Adeleke promised to begin work on his pre-election campaign talk, beginning with his N5 million per ward scholarship scheme which he said would soon take-off across the Osun-West Senatorial District. Also on his budget is a “N250,000 in scholarship for students, empowerment programmer for women as well as free mobile medical care”.

Those appear to be the main thrust of his campaign, which is basically about throwing money at problems. That does not appear any different from the approach that is already in place by other Senators and public officials.

Will Senator Adeleke provide a guarantee of effective representation that, for the wider Nigerian audience, builds and strengthens national institutions, or will he just be another new member to the boys club of Magu fighters and aspiring co-Executives? The fanfare around his victory is well in order but like one football game in a Championship season, thoughts and focus now shift to holding him accountable.