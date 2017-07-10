Romelu Lukaku joins Manchester United

Manchester United has announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku for £75m from Everton on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

Lukaku, 24, will join the team in LA ahead of pre-season training.

Jose Mourinho said, “Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player. It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again.”

Romelu Lukaku said, “I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments. However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down. You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”