After being ranked as the 6th hottest artiste in Nigeria by MTV Base, Korede Bello teams up with the first lady of Mavin, Tiwa Savage to churn out Romantic, an Afro-pop love song, produced by Don Jazzy.

The video, which was shot by Moe Musa in London, sees the Godwin singer and his love interest go on a romantic getaway.

Watch video.