Labour Party Senatorial candidate was arrested and not abducted for spreading fake news against Gov Dave Umahi and other pending cases – Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared the purported kidnapping of Linus Okorie, Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South, to be false.

SP Chris Anyanwu, the command’s spokesman, told reporters in Abakaliki on Monday that Okorie had just been arrested and not kidnapped.

He stated that Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives, was detained for drug-related and other offenses.

Anyanwu advised the public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors that portray the state as unsafe.

“Sequel to initial viral rumours renting the air, cum a Press Release accredited to one Dr David Ogbonna of Linus Okorie CaringHeart Foundation, purporting that the former member of House of Representatives, was abducted on Sunday.

“The State Police Command swung into action and later traced the said Okorie, who had evaded many Police arrests/invitations, to the head office of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit at the Old Government House.

“Police detectives were briefed on why he was arrested which includes; his activities and utterances that incited and provoked the violence that engulfed Onicha Community which led to suspected gunmen to unleash mayhem in the area in 2021.

“Hence, the case has now been taken over by the Police Command for a scrupulous investigation.

“Secondly, Okorie was severally invited by the Security and Intelligence Bureau of the Command over a petition dated March 23, authored by the State’s Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, alleging that he was spreading fake news against Gov Dave Umahi.

“When invited by the SIB over the false allegations/petition, Okorie, in his characteristic pompous manner, refused vehemently to report. Rather he chose to file fallacious suits against the Police Command.

“It is also pertinent to mention that Okorie also have a pending case in which he is implicated in a drug-related offence where the suspects purported to be his agents were arrested for Hard drug sales and use at his City Hub Inn, Mile 50, Abakaliki,” the spokesman stated.