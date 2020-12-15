Lagos sets to roll out 100,000 LAKE rice at N20,000 per bag | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG inaugurates committee on petrol as new price regime takes off

The Federal Government has inaugurated the ‘Bipartite Plus Committee’ on the technical framework on the pricing of petrol.

A new price regime for Premium Motor Spirit was announced last week by the government, but officially took off on Monday.

But inaugurating the committee on Monday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the government has not fixed the price of petrol, stressing that “it was a price reduction gotten from the commercials like demurrage, trans-shipment and living storage”.

The parley had agreed on December 8 to reduce the fuel pump price by N5 from N168 to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14.

Lagos sets to roll out 100,000 LAKE rice at N20,000 per bag

The Lagos State Government said plans have been concluded plans in collaborating with the Kebbi State and the Federal Government through the Central bank of Nigeria to make at least 100,000 bags of LAKE rice available for residents during the Yuletide celebrations.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who disclosed this to newsmen at the 2020 Sea Food Festival in Lagos, said that about 100,000 bags of 50 kg would be sold for N20,000 per bag.

She said that the exercise was an intervention by the state government to make rice available to its residents, especially, during the yuletide festive period.

Gunmen kidnap 22 in Niger State

Gunmen have kidnapped at least 22 persons in Ogu and Tegina communities in Niger State.

According to a report by Channels Television, a resident of Ogu, Kamal Wayam, said the assailants stormed the village on motorbikes “and started shooting sporadically into the air”.

“The gunmen in their large number arrived in Ogu on motorcycles and before we knew what was happening, they started shooting into the air.

“They ransacked people’s houses and whatever valuable they could lay their hands on, they carted away,” a witness said.

26 army officers test positive for COVID-19 – Official

The Nigerian Army has stated that 26 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 following the death of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division Port Harcourt, Maj.- Gen. Johnson Irefin.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“Consequently, as at Sunday the Dec. 13, a total of 417 personnel have so far been tested with 26 confirmed positive cases.”

“Currently, all participants are in self isolation irrespective of their results while Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recommended COVID-19 treatment drugs were immediately issued to those that tested positive,” he said.

NCDC confirms 201 new COVID-19 cases

201 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Kaduna-74

Lagos-53

Katsina-40

Rivers-11

Plateau-9

Kwara-6

Bauchi-2

Ogun-2

Taraba-2

Edo-1

Sokoto-1



73,374 confirmed

66,314 discharged

1,197 deaths pic.twitter.com/iHmOI7ZmiJ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 14, 2020